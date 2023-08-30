Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,103 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Roper Technologies worth $252,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after buying an additional 1,072,030 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,156,000 after buying an additional 493,848 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $502.63. The stock had a trading volume of 21,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,116. The company’s fifty day moving average is $484.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $502.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

