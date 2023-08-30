Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 34,199 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107,741 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of DexCom worth $244,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,857.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total transaction of $51,879.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,063.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,402 shares of company stock worth $1,442,579. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.08. 893,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,397. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.30.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. DexCom’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

