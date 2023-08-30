C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,773 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,497,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $806,561,000 after purchasing an additional 229,775 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,303,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,717,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 659.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,120,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,138. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

