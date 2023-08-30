William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,047,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 831,614 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of Apollo Global Management worth $129,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,732,000 after buying an additional 27,356 shares during the period. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 25.0% during the first quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 75,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.85. 851,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,294. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $87.82.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on APO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,710,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,959 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,609 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.