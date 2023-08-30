RR Advisors LLC Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

RR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000. Occidental Petroleum makes up 0.4% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,011,000 after purchasing an additional 102,903 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,000,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,018,000 after purchasing an additional 576,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.58. 3,023,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,435,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.