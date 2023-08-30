Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,375,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,350 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $166,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

In related news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.81. The company had a trading volume of 45,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,991. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.47. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $400.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

