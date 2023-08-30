Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,457,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,001 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up 0.8% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,888,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $461.18. The company had a trading volume of 500,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $455.23 and a 200 day moving average of $462.23. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

