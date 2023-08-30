Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys 3,198 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 7.2% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of S&P Global worth $112,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.0 %

S&P Global stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $392.38. The company had a trading volume of 320,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,854. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $397.21 and its 200-day moving average is $369.58.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,878 shares of company stock worth $9,329,232. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

