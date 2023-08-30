William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $131.70 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,605,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.07% of Entegris worth $131,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Entegris by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.30. The company had a trading volume of 337,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,302. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.80. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.39, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.80 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

