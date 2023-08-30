Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Boosted by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $25,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $204,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $2,553,000. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,864,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.90. 10,174,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,415,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.07. The company has a market cap of $240.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

