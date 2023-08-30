Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) is Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 505,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for 6.2% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $96,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 178.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 80.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,555. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $241.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.