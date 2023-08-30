Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. KE makes up approximately 0.1% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KE by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in KE by 267.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in KE by 14.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KE by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, New Street Research started coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

KE Trading Down 0.9 %

BEKE traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. 8,796,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,207,111. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69.

KE Company Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.