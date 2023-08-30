Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.93 Billion Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,780,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548,285 shares during the period. Exelon makes up about 0.8% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 9.43% of Exelon worth $3,928,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 798.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 2,159.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

EXC traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.35. 929,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,409,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

