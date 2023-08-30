Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 1,804 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 0.1% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,644,896 shares in the company, valued at $726,861,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,644,896 shares in the company, valued at $726,861,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000,000 shares of company stock worth $1,267,750,000 over the last 90 days. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,623,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,270. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.