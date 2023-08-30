China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.70

Shares of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China Resources Cement from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1364 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from China Resources Cement’s previous dividend of $0.03. China Resources Cement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.
China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.
