Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.28

Shares of Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.
Huabao International Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80.
Huabao International Company Profile
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Huabao International
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Huabao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huabao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.