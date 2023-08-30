Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.47

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.47 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.
Universal Entertainment Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile
Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Entertainment
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.