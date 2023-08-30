Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.00

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.
Orion Oyj Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13.
Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $315.26 million during the quarter.
Orion Oyj Company Profile
Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Precedex for intensive care sedative, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orion Oyj
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.