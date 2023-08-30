PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.85

Shares of PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

PageGroup Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.

PageGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.