Short Interest in Blue Water Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) Declines By 22.6%

Blue Water Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the July 31st total of 362,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Blue Water Biotech Stock Performance

BWV traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 59,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,609. Blue Water Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.64.

Blue Water Biotech Company Profile

Featured Stories

Blue Water Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing transformational therapies to address health challenges worldwide. The company owns ENTADFI, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia.

