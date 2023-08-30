Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,900 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the July 31st total of 478,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. 67,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,221. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $759.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $42.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Carlyle Secured Lending in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlyle Secured Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, CEO Aren C. Leekong acquired 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $50,027.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,799.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 43.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

