Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Short Interest Up 26.9% in August

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the July 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 820,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,380.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $182,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,026.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,380.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,380 shares of company stock worth $496,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Patterson Companies stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.08. 1,979,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDCO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

