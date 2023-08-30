GQG Partners LLC Sells 8,345,969 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

GQG Partners LLC lessened its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,438 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,345,969 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 578 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.76. 1,005,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.55.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

