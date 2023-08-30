Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Has $12.67 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. HubSpot accounts for approximately 5.7% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $12,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,505,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 51.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.67.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at $713,563,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,248 shares of company stock worth $32,237,871 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $530.24. 152,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $581.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $524.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.02.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

