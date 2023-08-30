Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 5.1% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $377.10. 21,975,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,241,316. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.30. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

