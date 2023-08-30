Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.78

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.78 and last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 295387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.24 and its 200 day moving average is $219.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,987,000 after acquiring an additional 53,482 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

