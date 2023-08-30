SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.21

Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 346342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71.
About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.
