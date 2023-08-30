Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.04

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 1150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.
Premier Oil Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19.
About Premier Oil
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Oil
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.