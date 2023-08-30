Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,200 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the July 31st total of 553,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of NLS stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. 271,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,538. The company has a market cap of $36.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.55. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nautilus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail.

