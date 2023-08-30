RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Up 25.5% in August

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the July 31st total of 234,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Michael Saks sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $75,712.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Saks sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $75,712.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 21,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,715,149 shares in the company, valued at $34,302,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,855 shares of company stock worth $1,075,999. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 32.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $643,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 18.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of RCMT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.98. 14,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,393. The company has a market capitalization of $159.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.82. RCM Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.37 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

