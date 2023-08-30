HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Short Interest Update

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the July 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.4 days.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
HOCFF stock remained flat at C$107.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of C$46.95 and a 12 month high of C$107.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$83.73.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.