HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Short Interest Update

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the July 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.4 days.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

HOCFF stock remained flat at C$107.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of C$46.95 and a 12 month high of C$107.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$83.73.

Get HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hochtief AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, Abertis Investment, and Corporate. The HOCHTIEF Americas segment refers to the construction activities in Canada and the United States of America.

Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.