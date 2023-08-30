Short Interest in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Drops By 22.6%

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,200 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the July 31st total of 691,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.77. 111,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,305. CBIZ has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $56.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $261,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,547.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $406,101.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $261,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at $837,547.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,519 shares of company stock worth $1,758,851. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after buying an additional 23,498 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,814,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

