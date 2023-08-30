Short Interest in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Decreases By 22.6%

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the July 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 536,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $94.90. 203,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,903. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.04 and its 200-day moving average is $108.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $92.55 and a one year high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,850,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 24.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,851,000 after buying an additional 23,167 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

