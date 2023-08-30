Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $43.95 million and $5.34 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000573 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005985 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

