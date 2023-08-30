NULS Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $17.73 million and approximately $502,199.21 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NULS has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000652 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000885 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000036 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.
About NULS
NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 124,535,134 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com.
NULS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.