Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.0444 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $21,426.95 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,204.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00247826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.73 or 0.00781996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.06 or 0.00518559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00059014 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00119324 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,523,135 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

