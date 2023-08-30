Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Lifted by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 525.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.53.

DE stock traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $411.69. 713,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,698. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,580 shares of company stock valued at $34,799,115. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

