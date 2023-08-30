AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys New Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Argus assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.59. 1,224,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,474. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.27 and a 200-day moving average of $118.87. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.94 and a twelve month high of $177.78.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

