GQG Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,070 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.06. 3,566,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,252,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.