Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.46. 755,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,471. The firm has a market cap of $143.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.76.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

