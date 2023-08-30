SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 438 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,785 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.08. The stock had a trading volume of 561,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,014. The firm has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.06. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

