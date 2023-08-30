Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $96.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,785. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average is $96.51. The company has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

