Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.66. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

