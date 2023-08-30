SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 591 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.67. 1,331,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,244. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.42%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.