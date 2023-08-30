SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 4,704 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock valued at $113,052,232. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.20. 431,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,886. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.