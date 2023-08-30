Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,346,649 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,981,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346,649 shares during the period. RTX makes up 0.8% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.80% of RTX worth $4,013,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after acquiring an additional 345,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,937,000 after acquiring an additional 101,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Bank of America cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,002. The firm has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

