KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in KLA by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,441,000 after acquiring an additional 299,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in KLA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,340,000 after acquiring an additional 298,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock traded down $6.62 on Wednesday, hitting $491.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $479.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.71. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $517.30. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

Read Our Latest Report on KLA

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.