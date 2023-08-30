Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $35.46 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,945 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 163,949 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $35,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $911,554,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Express by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after buying an additional 1,551,053 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 3,431.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $212,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,511 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Express by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.76. 813,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.22.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

