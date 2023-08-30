Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is GQG Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925,143 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up about 3.6% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned 1.99% of Schlumberger worth $1,390,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,673. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $58.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,585,464. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

