Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys 470 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 60.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,773 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,205,000 after purchasing an additional 440,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,948,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,367 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVE traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.17. The company had a trading volume of 195,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,603. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $167.62.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.